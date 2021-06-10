The Buriram United youngster has been voted the best player in ASEAN football, born on or after January 1, 2002

Buriram United attacker Suphanat Mueanta has been crowned the inaugural winner of NXGN ASEAN 2021 after being voted the best teenage footballer of the region.

Journalists from across Goal's ASEAN editions voted on the brightest wonderkids in the game, born on or after January 1, 2002.

Suphanat beat off strong competition to become the first winner of the men's award, with Utrecht forward Bagus Kahfi and Kortrijk attacker Luqman Hakim finishing second and third, respectively.

The Thailand wonderkid is rewarded for an exceptional start to his first-team career at the Chang Arena, during which time he has broken countless records, including becoming the youngest-ever goalscorer in the Thai League 1.

The 18-year-old is also the youngest player to find the net in the history of the AFC Champions League, and has already made his international debut at senior level, appearing in Thailand's 1-0 friendly loss against Vietnam back in May 2019.

Bagus Kahfi proved to be Suphanat's nearest challenger after a year in which he earned himself a move to Eredivisie outfit Utrecht, having recovered from a serious injury he suffered while wearing the Garuda Select jersey.

The forward is one of a number of Indonesian youngsters making the move to Europe and will be looking to take the next step in his career in 2021-22.

Luqman, meanwhile, rounds out the podium after joining Belgian side Kortrijk and making his first-team debut against European giants Anderlecht.

The attacker also made his senior Malaysia debut and remains his country's biggest hope of becoming a success abroad.

The full list, which also includes players such as Vietnam's Nguyen Phi Hoang and Singapore ace Ilhan Fandi, can be found HERE.