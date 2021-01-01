Super-sub Mohamed leads Galatasaray past nine-man Antalyaspor

The Egyptian forward came off the bench to power the Yellow-Reds past Ersun Yanal’s Scorpions

Mostafa Mohamed was the Galatasaray hero as his side recorded a 1-0 away win over 10 men Antalyaspor.

The Egypt international was introduced for Emre Akbaba in the 64th minute, and 13 minutes later, he found the net after beating goalkeeper Ruud Boffin.

With the Scorpions’ backline failing to clear an inswinging cross from Sener Ozbayrakli, the Zamalek loanee put the ball past a stranded Boffin.

Having missed his side’s last two games after contracting Covid-19, the club announced that the 23-year-old would be available against Ersun Yanal’s men.

“Our player Mostafa Mohamed, whose Covid-19 quarantine period was completed and the last of which came back negative in all three tests conducted this morning, was included in our team's Antalya camp in accordance with the relevant guidelines of TFF and the Ministry of Health. It is announced with respect to the public,” a statement from the Galatasaray website read.

After a goalless first half at the Antalya Stadium, the second 45 minutes began on an intriguing note.

For Antalyaspor, their ambition of amassing all three points suffered a big blow as Lukas Podolski was given his marching orders a minute before the hour mark.

Following a foul on Ozbayrakli, the German was cautioned the second time – prompting referee Mete Kalkavan to show him the way out.

Despite playing a man down, Yanal’s men were brave to probe the visiting side’s backline.

When the game was heading for a no-winner, no vanquished note, it was the African star who handed Fatim Terim’s men all the points at stake.

Peter Etebo was handed a starter's role, however, he was substituted for Taylan Antalyali in the 90th minute. Whereas, his compatriots Henry Onyekuru and Valentine Ozornwafor including Christian Luyindama (Congo) and Sofiane Feghouli (Algeria) were not dressed for action.

On the other hand, Cote d’Ivoire’s Jean Armel Drole and Angola’s Fredy were not included in the matchday squad.

This result is a big boost for manager Terim, whose men are chasing a record 23rd Super Lig diadem.

Galatasaray are third on the log having accrued 69 points from 35 matches. They are six points below leaders Besiktas. For Antalyaspor, they occupy 13th position with 42 points.