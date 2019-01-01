Super-sub Assombalonga sends Middlesbrough past West Brom

The Congo DR International was at the double to help Tony Pulis’ men return to winning ways at the Hawthorns

Britt Assombalonga scored a brace in Middlesbrough’s 3-2 victory over West Bromwich Albion in Saturday’s Championship game.

After back-to-back stalemates with Millwall and Newport County, the 26-year-old helped the Smoggies return to winning ways at the Hawthorns with a laudable 25-minute cameo.

In the 17th minute, George Saville opened the scoring for Boro before Jay Rodriguez and Dwight Gayle scored to put the hosts in the driving seat.

As the Riverside Stadium outfit search for an equalizer, manager Tony Pulis introduced Assombalonga in the 65th minute for Dael Fry and the Congo DR International immediately made impact.

The attacker scored in the 75th minute to bring his side back to contention and then completed his brace seven minutes from time.

Nigeria international John Obi Mikel made his second appearance for the side featuring for 75 minutes before he was replaced by fellow January signing Rajiv van La Parra.

With the victory, Middlesbrough are fifth in the league standings with 50 points from 29 games.

They travel to Rodney Parade to trade tackles with Newport County in the FA Cup tie on Tuesday.