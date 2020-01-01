Super Eagles star Moses Simon believes Odion Ighalo’s proven himself at Manchester United

The Nigeria international feels his compatriot has done enough to earn a long-term deal at the Old Trafford outfit

forward Moses Simon believes Odion Ighalo deserves a permanent move to , given his impressive performances so far.

The 30-year-old striker arrived at Old Trafford on a transfer deadline day move in January on a short-term deal from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua and immediately hit the ground running.

The forward has scored four goals and provided one assist in eight appearances across all competitions amid other dazzling displays.

With his loan deal set to expire next month, Super Eagles winger Simon feels the former striker has done enough to earn a permanent contract with the Red Devils.

"If the Manchester United deal can be sealed permanently, not just a loan deal, I think it will be good for his football, his family and for football," Simon told Tribalfootball.

"Odion Ighalo has proved to be a good striker in Manchester United in the few games he played.

"It will be good for Nigeria football to see Ighalo succeed at Old Trafford. He has shown good qualities of succeeding already."

In April, former Nigeria international Joseph Dosu also insisted Ighalo should be handed a permanent deal, due to his eye-catching displays.

"He is a great chap. He has a good attitude and he is good in everything. Nigerians are behind him. The best way I can describe him is that he is a blessed child,” he told Goal.

"He deserved a permanent deal at Manchester United. It is not about the money, this is the club he wanted to be at. He has been a fan of United even before he started his professional career."

Ighalo’s agent Ladi Salami, however, revealed that an agreement is ‘close’ to being struck between Shanghai Shenhua and United to enable the forward to continue his stay at Old Trafford.

The forward started his European career with Lyn Oslo in 2007 after featuring for Prime and Julius Berger in Nigeria.

He later joined and went on to spend six years with the side, including loan spells at Granada, Cesena before teaming up with Watford permanently in 2014.

The forward shone during his three-year stay with the Hornets, winning the Premier League Player of the Month award for December 2015.

Since moving to in 2017, he has played for Changchun Yatai and Shanghai Shenhua before returning to the Premier League to team up with the Red Devils.