'Super Eagles soared higher' - Nigerians satisfied after dominant victory over Lesotho

Gernot Rohr's men ended their Afcon qualification campaign on a winning note in front of their home fans at the Teslim Balogun Stadium

Nigerians have taken to social media to commend the Super Eagles after a 3-0 hammering of Lesotho in their final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match on Tuesday.

A first-half strike from Victor Osimhen and second-half goals from Oghenekaro Etebo and Paul Onuachu helped the three-time African champions end their Group L campaign with an unbeaten record of six games.

Fans expressed their satisfaction with the Super Eagles' performance at the Teslim Balogun Stadium which was the first time the national team played in Lagos on over a decade.

Thank you boys .@NGSuperEagles #NGALES God bless you real good — Peter Oluwaseyi (@SeyiOrodele) March 30, 2021

Wasn’t bad after all, weldon boys 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#NGALES — IconicJane 💡🐺 (@Amarachi_Jane) March 30, 2021

I’m really happy with the win , but more happy for Paul onachu #NGALES — Ayo Adams (@AyoAdamss) March 30, 2021

What a performance!🔥💥🥇#NGALES — Only one chuks (@Kvng_nuel1) March 30, 2021

Only fitting to win that game after years of absence playing in Lagos.



Congratulations @NGSuperEagles 🦅 🇳🇬#NGALES — Omolalomi (@sewesky) March 30, 2021

That was so refreshing to watch🎊🎉🎊🎉 well done @NGSuperEagles #NGALES — Adesuwa Omoruan (@adesuwaomoruan) March 30, 2021

Senior man kels @67Kelechi playing creative roles for @NGSuperEagles.



The striking role also getting competitive.



Things i love to see.



Good one guys!#NGALES pic.twitter.com/C95ZKJ7Tx1 — #EndImpunity #VoteReformsIn2023 (@fav_ENVIROTARD) March 30, 2021

The eagles flown so high today🇳🇬🇳🇬 #NGALES — Stally 1️⃣1️⃣ (@prince_stally) March 30, 2021

Paul Onuachu has really improved his game. That goal was world class! #NGALES — novo abere (@novorious) March 30, 2021

Nice and interesting game 🇳🇬#NGALES — Stally 1️⃣1️⃣ (@prince_stally) March 30, 2021

Job well done! Congrats to Nigerians! Congrats to the Super Eagles 💚💚💚#NGALES — BabatundeMustapha 😎😎😎 (@Tundemax) March 30, 2021

I'm some how impressed with the eagles style of play #NGALES — Black Tuchel 💸💙 (@viktaterry) March 30, 2021

A very entertaining match. More improvements needed especially with pass accuracy and finish. But overall better than the BeninR game #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong #AFCON2021Q #NGALES — Lucy (@Lucy03075703) March 30, 2021

The match make sense at the end of the day Nigeria 🇳🇬 3-0 Lesotho 🇱🇸 #NGALES — BENUEGODS❄ (@Derek_Titus6) March 30, 2021

Congratulations to Nigeria on their 3-0 win over Lesotho #NGALES — Duke of Edo state🇳🇬 (@EdoFirst) March 30, 2021