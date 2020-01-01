Super Eagles call-up a dream come true - Heracles Almelo star Dessers

The 25-year-old has continued to rave about his maiden invitation to the Super Eagles and stated his eagerness to represent the African giants

Cyriel Dessers believes it is a dream come true for him to get an opportunity to represent the ‘biggest football country in Africa.’

The Heracles Almelo striker has been in spectacular form for his side this season scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

His form earned him his maiden call-up to the Super Eagles for their 2021 qualifiers against Sierra Leone this month.

More teams

The Belgian-born striker is pleased with the chance to feature for the three-time African champions and looks forward to his debut.

“ is one of the biggest countries and the biggest football country in Africa. That means a lot to me,” Dessers told his club website.

“I also look forward to the game of course. It’s a dream come true for me because there are millions of people in Nigeria, it is really special they want me.

"I know there are a lot of people in Nigeria who watch football streams and watch games of Heracles Almelo.

"You can watch the Premier League or and , but they watch Heracles Almelo as well. This is a really special compliment for me and for the club.”

Dessers revealed he has received a number of goodwill messages since his call-up to the Super Eagles was confirmed.

"I received a lot of messages since I received the call-up, but I get those a lot in the last three days," he added.

The forward will hope to add to his 15-goal tally in the Dutch top-flight when they take on RKC Waalwijk on Sunday.