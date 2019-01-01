Super Cup 2019: Floyd Pinto heaps praise on Indian Arrows after defeating Kerala Blasters

The Indian Arrows coach terms the victory over Kerala Blasters as 'massive'...

Floyd Pinto was impressed with the way expressed themselves against in a 2-0 win at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening.

The coach revealed that their performance against and has been a morale booster for them before they went into Super Cup.

"This is a massive win. Match after match these boys keep surprising people. They keep pushing the barriers displaying how confidence and momentum can take you to new heights. Not only we competed well but dominated a full strength Kerala Blasters side. The results against Real Kashmir and Mohun Bagan have given us much-needed confidence. I hope they do well in the U-23 fixtures for the national team," stated Pinto.

The tactician emphasised that his coaching team is still working on the basics and also hailed Mahesh Gawli's contribution to the team as an assistant coach.

"We didn't have a great start to the . We had a nice chat with the boys during a 10-day window that we got during the league. Credit to Mahesh ( gawli ) as well. He has contributed a lot to the defensive contribution of the team. The way the players react when we don't have the ball. We are working on the basics. The boys know everything that we want from them.



The way they intercepted the ball and started initiating counter attacks it was very good to watch. A player should be able to make decisions both with and without the ball and these boys are the prime examples of it," said Pinto.

Prabhsukhan Gill had a wonderful outing under the sticks as he made four crucial saves to keep a cleansheet .

"In my first I-League match I made some mistakes. But the staff supported me and I improved match by match. After last season, I felt that I can do better. We are better prepared mentally. Credit goes to entire team and staff," said the keeper.

In the Round of 16, Arrows wil lock horns against and Pinto seems to have already started thinking about the Gaurs.

"We played FC Goa in pre-season. It was a close match. There a lot of teams who are approaching Goa in their own ways. We have to sure how we approach them. If we stick to our gameplan then things have worked for us in this season. We will watch Goa play the ISL final. We are going to prepare well," signed off the Arrows' coach.



