Super Cup 2019 Final: Sergio Lobera - Chennaiyin FC completely deserve to be in the final

The FC Goa coach has not let his thirst for silverware run out despite finishing as runners-up in the ISL...

Under Sergio Lobera, got ever-so-close from winning their first piece of silverware before losing to in the 2018-19 (ISL) final.

In the final of the 2019 Super Cup on Saturday, the Gaurs are set to face , the same side who defeated them to the ISL title in 2015.

However, the FC Goa coach insists that he would enter the tie with the same kind of excitement. "We approach this final in the same way we approached the last one, with a lot of excitement, working in the same path. We have to be able to handle our emotions," Lobera said.

Chennaiyin FC have experienced quite a resurgence in the latter part of the ongoing season and the Spaniard admitted that they seem like the same side who were a force to reckon in the 2017-18 campaign.

"Having proven in the games Chennaiyin has played in the Super Cup, they completely deserve to be in the final. They were very superior to the other teams. They must be having these feelings from last season with their compact defense which is very competitive. Tomorrow we are facing a very tough team which is Chennaiyin in their old days," warned Lobera.

"After winning the ISL last year, I think the team is almost the same. They are a very competitive side with very experienced players. Also, now that they have improved, they can perform at the top level."

FC Goa got past (3-0), (4-3) and (3-0) to enter the final of the ongoing cup competition and the former Las Palmas coach feels that it won't necessarily be as straightforward against Chennaiyin FC.

"It's true that we beat the champions (Chennai City), but every game is completely different. Chennai City is more offensive and they don't mind going all out in attack, but Chennaiyin is a more defensive team - more compact and more aggressive. So it will be a very different history tomorrow," he stated.

Quizzed if a trophy would complete his legacy at his current club, the 42-year-old replied, "I'm very happy with the kind of football we display on the pitch. This is the best that we can do according to the players that we have. It's the kind of football that we play that makes us very strong."

"Obviously, it will be very good to end the season with a trophy for the club but as a coach, the more important thing that I take is the respect and the admiration from the fans which is the best trophy we can win."

May it be Mohammad Nawaz or Savior Gama, Sergio Lobera has promoted a handful of youngsters in his time in .

"We work on the talent of Indian players like Nawaz and Gama who have made their debut this season. With regard to the quality of Saviour Gama has, he has the qualities to go out on the pitch in very tough situations. For example, replacing Mandar in the final. Now-a-days footballers are becoming technically and tactically good but to be mature is something that has to be there. I am very happy with his performance and I hope he continues in the same way because he has a bright future," the FC Goa tactician concluded.