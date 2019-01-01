Super Cup 2019: FC Goa's Sergio Lobera - We met our goals this season

Having clinched the 2019 Super Cup, the 42-year-old has set his eyes on improving his squad for the upcoming term

finally won a piece of silverware as they defeated 2-1 in the 2019 Super Cup final at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, on Saturday.

Ferran Corominas, who ended the cup competition with the highest number of goals (5), scored the 51st minute opener and assisted Brandon Fernandes who scored the winner in the 64th minute.

The coach of the Gaurs, Sergio Lobera, was a happy man after landing the first trophy for the club, especially after finishing as runners-up in the 2018-19 (ISL).



"We could have won two trophies this year but it is only one. But I am really happy with the work done by my players and for the support of the fans," he exhilarated.

Even though Goa were expected to dominate Chennaiyin FC in the final, Lobera acknowledged a spirited showing from their opponents.

"Chennaiyin, despite having an indifferent ISL season are a strong side," Lobera admitted. "They defeated (2-1) in the Super Cup (semi-finals), a team that had played the playoffs of this season's ISL and also a good team like (2-0).

"We knew what we were up against, but our team was mature to defend in a good way. Regardless of the good and bad moments, our team was on top at the end of the game," he maintained.

The Spaniard praised the level of professionalism on display by the two-time ISL Golden Boot winner and his team despite the adverse weather conditions.



"Both teams had tired out in the second half. Corominas was feeling (uneasy) under the weather in the first half but he showed professionalism to go ahead. Regardless of the weather conditions, we were tactically better in the second half. Our biggest mistake was not to score the third goal and because of that, we had to suffer in the end.



With FC Goa landing their first major trophy in five years, the former assistant has outlined that the club is planning for greater things in the future.

"This season, we had something to prove. We met those goals of ours; one of which was to defend better. We got the most number of clean sheets in the league (8, alongside and NorthEast United). We got that balance between defence and attack. I hope we have an even better squad next year to achieve all the goals," he stated.

"If you look back, Goa lost the ISL final a few years ago against Chennaiyin in the last few moments of the game and last season, we got out of this competition in the semifinals. We deserve this trophy. Also, we have won the plaudits from the people back home. I think for the next season, all the people at the club are working the same way to compete and achieve more trophies in the future," Lobera decalared.