Alejandro Menendez on East Bengal boycotting Super Cup - We respect the club’s decision

The Spanish coach pointed to the positives from the 2018-19 and is confident that the club will win titles from next season…

coach Alejandro Menendez expressed his respect and support towards the club’s decision to not participate in the Super Cup 2019.

East Bengal along with seven other clubs had decided to boycott the cup competition due to unfair treatment of the All Football Federation (AIFF) towards the country’s top division league.

The Spanish coach, after a club’s training session on Friday, confirmed that the team will not be travelling to Bhubaneswar to play their Super Cup round of 16 match against on March 30.

He said, “Now the situation is that we will not play tomorrow. This is a decision that is taken by the administration of the club.”

He further added, “Our job is to train and play. We will like to play tournaments and matches but if the club has taken any decision they have good reasons to do that. They know the best for the club. We respect the decision and we have to support the decision.”

East Bengal narrowly missed out on winning the I-League title this season as they fell short by just a point and lost the title to . The Kolkata giants took the fight till the final match day but unfortunately failed to bag the trophy.

On being asked if Super Cup was a chance to seek redemption after the I-League disappointment, the Spanish coach said, “I like to think that there are many other positives this season. Many players improved, we won the derbies and we fought for the title till the very end. We have started a long term project and I am sure we will win titles next year.”