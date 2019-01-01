Super Cup 2019: FC Goa outclass Chennai City 3-0 to reach final

The Gaurs humbled the I-League champions to move a step further towards winning their maiden trophy...

beat 3-0 in the first semifinal of the Super Cup 2019 on Tuesday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Ferran Corominas netted a brace (26', 35') to help FC Goa book their berth in the final of the tournament. Brandon Fernandes scored the third goal in the 69th minute.

Alexander Jesuraj and Charles Lourdusamy returned to the Chennai City XI at the expense of Ameerudeen Mohaideen and Michael Regin. With Edu Bedia suspended, Hugo Boumous' introduction only added more threat to the FC Goa midfield.



Chennai City's exuberance against Bengaluru in the quarterfinal was nowhere to be seen in the first half. Goa showed intent right away with Jackichand Singh sending a couple of deliveries from the wings inches wide off the far post.



Zaid Krouch scuppered one inside the box and forced Mauro Boerchio to make a save as the Moroccan played in a two-man attack alongside Corominas.





Corominas then turned the heat on in the 25th minute after winning a penalty as Charles Lourdusamy tugged him down inside the box. The Spaniard opened the scoring with a panenka spot-kick.



Pedro Manzi was kept relatively quiet as his only shot was from 40 yards, which did not trouble Mohammed Nawaz at all.

Corominas doubled the lead when the ball found its way back to him off a failed clearance by Sriram B. The man drifted wide and finished off on a tight angle past the 'keeper on the far corner.

More to follow...