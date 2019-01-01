Super Cup 2019: Akbar Nawas - Bengaluru are the strong favourites

The Chennai City FC coach lamented that his side was not able to train ahead of their clash against the ISL champions

coach Akbar Nawas has explained why should be the favourites ahead of the two sides' quarter-final clash of the 2019 Super Cup on Thursday.

"For sure, Bengaluru are definitely the favourites, the best team in the country. They have the highest budget, highest profile players. They have almost everything, they have continuity with their players been together for four-to-five years. They have been practicing their set-pieces together for that long," he said.

Of course, credit has to be given to (Albert) Roca for building the team and now (Carles) Cuadrat taking over. To beat Bengaluru, it is very tough."

Despite getting off to a good start in the competition with a 4-2 win over , the Singaporean stated that the JSW-owned team will have the advantage going into the tie.

It must be noted that Bengaluru FC did not need to travel to Bhubaneswar for their Round of 16 match against that was slated for Sunday, March 31, as the latter had not registered for the tournament.

"I think it is an advantage for them (Bengaluru). I think we should have gone back and returned because we couldn't train here for the last two days. The field for sure was not in a good condition," Nawas explained.

"What we can do today (Wednesday) is do some cardio work and be ready for tomorrow's game. That's about it. It's a cup game and there is nothing much we can do without training," he added.

The 43-year-old went on to play down the 'clash of the champions' tag as they, being the recently crowned champions, are set to take on the 2018-19 champions.

"Being champions accounts to nothing when you take to the field," he mentioned. "If both teams go out there thinking we are champions, are we just going to stand there and let the 90 minutes go through?"

Giving his take on what strikers like Miku of Bengaluru FC and Pedro Manzi of Chennai City FC can bring to the table, Nawas commented, "Miku has a lot of experience in him and he brings himself with a big reputation. Manzi came here, did that and I'm sure Manzi's character [tells you that] he wants to do well in every game. So I'm sure it will be a good game for both of them."