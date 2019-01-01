Delhi Dynamos' Josep Gombau - We need to know if East Bengal are ready to play Super Cup

The Spanish manager expressed his displeasure in stern words after getting a walkover against Gokulam...

The rebel clubs walked the talk and refrained from participating in the ongoing Super Cup in Bhubaneshwar, after the All Football Federation (AIFF) did not communicate a specific date and time of a meeting with president Praful Patel.

was suppossed to take on in a qualifying match on Saturday at the Kalinga Stadium, but the since the Malabarians chose not to turn up at the venue Dynamos got a walkover to the final round where they are slated to face .

Head coach Josep Gombau did not mince words to express his displeasure at the state of affairs and said," This is not a good thing for us. We came here to play and we don't get to play. It is something that we don't expect.

"I can understand the concerns of the I-League clubs, but that should have been sorted before the start of the competition."

The manager went ahead and expressed hope that his team will be able to play East Bengal in the Round of 16 of the Super Cup. He said that the Dynamos would not want to come all the way to Bhubaneshwar to be told East Bengal are not playing the match.

It must be noted that the AIFF had already written to East Bengal, asking them to clarify their stand on Super Cup participation.

"Coming here and not playing, is not something that we like. Hope that the federation and the clubs can come to an agreement and play resumes in the next round.

"If that is not the case, we must know it. We are in the middle of the pitch waiting for the other team. This is not good for the club, for anybody and Indian football," concluded the coach.