Sunday's Caf Confederation Cup review: Raja Casablanca, CS Sfaxien, Nkana and NA Hussein Dey reach group stage

The bid to reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stage concluded on Sunday with the likes of Raja Casablanca, Nkana FC and AS Otoho making it through

Defending champions Raja Casablanca edged African Stars 1-0 at home on Sunday to reach the Caf Confederation Cup group stage and further their bid to defend their crown.

Badr Banoun scored the all-important goal that saw Raja sail through on a 2-1 aggregate scoreline.

The Namibians did not make life easy for Raja with a spirited performance which saw them almost snatch a draw had they not been wasteful up front. But experience might be what Raja rode on, holding on until the final whistle.

Elsewhere in Abidjan, Nkana FC held San Pedro to a 0-0 draw to book a place in the group stages with a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Having done much of the work in the first leg where they thrashed San Pedro 3-0 at home, Nkana arrived in Abidjan with one foot already in the group stage.

The Zambians simply restricted their opponents to a goalless draw and returned home unscathed.

Meanwhile, CS Sfaxien were in the mood as they thumped Vipers of Uganda 3-0 following a goalless draw in the first leg.

Alaa Marzouki, Firas Chaouat and Aymen Harzi were on target to destroy the Ugandans at the Stade Taieb Mhiri.

Vipers arrived in Sfax fancying their chances of upsetting the Tunisians who however proved too powerful for the visitors.

Another Ugandan side Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) also bowed out of the Confederation Cup despite beating AS Otoho 2-0 at home.

Patrick Kaddu and Alan Okelo’s goals were not enough to propel KCCA into the group phase as the Ugandans headed out of the tournament on a 3-2 aggregate defeat.

AS Otoho had already done the damage by winning 3-0 at home in the first leg and it was a huge task for KCCA to claw their way back into the contest, although they did come close.

Article continues below

Lastly, Algerian side NA Hussein Dey turned the tables on Al Ahli Benghazi, winning 3-1 at home to overturn the 1-0 defeat they had suffered in the reverse fixture.

A second-half brace by Ahmed Gasmi as well as another goal by Abderaouf Chouiter saw the Algerians ease past Al Ahli Benghazi on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

NA Hussein Dey will now play in the group stages at the expense of the Libyans who dearly paid for their complacency after winning the first leg.