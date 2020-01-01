Indian football: Sukhwinder Singh nominated for Dhyan Chand Award 2020

The former NFL winning JCT FC coach will only be the third person to receive the prestigious award in football category…

Former Indian national team coach Sukhwinder Singh has been nominated for the prestigious Dhyan Chand Award 2020.

If Singh manages to receive the award, he will only be the third person to receive this award from the football category. Only two footballers Shabbir Ali (2011) and Syed Shahid Hakeem (2017) has won it.

Dhyan Chand award, named after the legendary Indian Hockey player Dhyan Chand, is an award presented by the Government of as a lifetime achievement sporting honour. It is presented every year on August 29.

More teams

Sukhwinder Singh started his coaching journey at the top tier of Indian football in 1995 with JCT FC and had guided the team to National Football League (CFL) in the very first year of the league.

He had also served both the Indian senior national team and the U23 team and had won the SAFF Championship with the senior team in 1998 and with the youth side in 2009.

Other than JCT, the veteran Indian coach also worked as the coach of Pailan Arrows during the 2011-12 season and served as technical director of for a very brief period of time during the 2013-14 season.

A coach par excellence, Sigh has been adored a by a host of Indian footballers over the last three decades and It will indeed be a great honour for Indian football if the 71-year-old coach bags the award.