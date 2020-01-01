Sudan appoint Velud as head coach of national team

The 60-year-old Frenchman replaces Zdravko Logarusic who was let go at the end of his contract in November

Sudan have named former JS Kabylie boss Hubert Velud as head of the national team, ending their two-month search for Zdravko Logarusic’s replacement.

The Croatian trainer didn’t get a contract renewal at the expiration of his deal with Falcons of Jediane last year and departed the African nation on November 30.

The choice of Velud comes less than two weeks after his departure from Algerian outfit JS Kabylie after seven months at the club.

He is well-travelled on the continent having coached several clubs including , USM Alger, CS Constantine, and .

Velud was also in charge of the Togo side between 2009 and 2010.

He will be tasked with seeing Sudan qualify for the 2021 where they’ll play , and Sao Tome and Principe in Group C.