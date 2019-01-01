Substitute concedes 'crazy' penalty without playing a minute in Germany

With VAR watching every move, even being a substitute can end up costing your side

New Holstein Kiel midfielder Michael Eberwein has arguably made the worst first impression in football history after conceding a penalty for his side as a substitute against Bochum.

The two clubs were facing off in 2 on Friday when Eberwein, who joined Holstein Kiel in June and is yet to make his debut, was penalised for stopping the ball on the byline in the box before it went out of play as he was warming up.

While the referee initially missed his interference, VAR didn't and quickly called for a spot-kick to be given with Eberwein also shown a yellow card for his innocuous mistake.

According to the rules of the International FA Board, should a substitute interfere with play, a referee can award a direct free-kick or penalty depending on the infringement.

In this case, because Eberwein's contact came inside his side's own box, a spot-kick was awarded with Bochum's Silvere M'Boussy happily stepping up to dispatch it in the 38th minute.

"Dust off the rule book, that is the punishment... incredible," the commentator for the match said.

"One of the most bizarre moments in Bundesliga 2 history. Holstein Kiel and their supporters are stunned. This is absolutely crazy. I doubt you'll see many moments like this again in German football."

Thankfully for Eberwein and his side, Holstein Kiel would still go on to win the game 2-1 with the club currently seventh in 's second division.

Eberwein began his career in 's youth system before joining II in 2015 where he stayed for three years prior to linking up with Fortuna Koln.

Having only joined Holstein Kiel in June this year, Eberwein is yet to play a minute for his new club and will no doubt be desperate to make a more positive impression once he does take to the pitch.

Kiel coach Ole Werner attempted to find the lighter side of the incident post-match, with the win ensuring Eberwein's impact wasn't as costly as it could have been.

"Now we can laugh about it," Werner said. "Michi will probably have to listen to some spells for the remainder of the season."

Check out the crazy incident below...