Subhasish Bose: Excited to train under a legendary defender like Igor Stimac

The Mumbai City left-back wants to make the best use of Igor Stimac's experience as a defender...

FC's Subhasish Bose is raring to train under Croatian legend Igor Stimac, who has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian national team.

The steely defender feels that he can personally benefit a lot from Stimac's experience as a defender. The Croatian defender has a legendary status at English side and also featured in the Bronze medal winning team of in World Cup 1998.

"I am really excited to know that Igor Stimac has been appointed as our new head coach. Having played and coached at the highest levels, I’m hoping he can help our national team with his vast experience and expertise.

"I personally am very excited to train under him, knowing that he has been a legendary defender himself. Looking forward to train with him, and continue serving the national team. I am sure we will benefit vastly and improve as a team under his leadership," Bose told Goal after the appointment.

Stimac has coached Croatian national team and led them to the 2014 World Cup qualifying play-offs.

Apart from his national team coaching experience, Stimac has also won laurels at the club level. He led his hometown club Hajduk Split to the Croatian First Football League title in 2004-05 while also taking the side all the way to the final in the Croatian Football Cup in the same year.

His most recent coaching stints have come in Asia with Sepahan in and Al-Shahania in .

Bose will be looking to impress the Croatian tactician in the upcoming football camp in New Delhi to book his place in the flight to .