Sterling receives Integrity and Impact Award for stance against racism

The Manchester City man has spoken out several times in recent months over racist abuse he and others have suffered

forward Raheem Sterling has received the Integrity and Impact Award at this year's BT Sport Industry Awards.

The 24-year-old was handed the accolade for his continuous fight against racism.

Sterling was the recipient of alleged racist abuse in City’s trip to earlier this season and used the incident as an opportunity to highlight the difference in the media’s coverage of young black and white footballers.

He also called out Montenegro fans for their racist chanting directed at Danny Rose in England’s 5-1 win, both during and after the game.

It was recently revealed that Sterling wrote a letter to a City fan who had received racist abuse telling him to ‘stand tall, don't let them take away your courage’.

For this, and many other courageous actions, Sterling has received the Integrity and Impact Award on Thursday evening.

Nick Keller, the chairman of the Sport Industry Group, said: “The athletes’ voice continues to have a powerful impact across the field of sport and beyond, with athletes like Raheem Sterling doing so much to raise the profile of the issues that affect us.

“With such a lack of leadership in public life, we see athletes making a stand for real change as something to be recognised and rewarded.”

Speaking at the event, Sterling said: “When the next generation come through, you have to set the example.

"Coming through at I had people around me like Steven Gerrard I looked up to. Looking at him I thought what can I do within myself to be half the person and player he was.

"You take little things and each year, try and develop not just on the field but off it,” he added.

Just this week, the England international signed a manifesto in which he called for clubs to be docked points and forced to play games behind closed doors should their fans engage in racist acts.

“I don't think these social media posts, these T-shirts are doing anything. It's not going to change anything,” Sterling told Sky Sports.

Article continues below

"It needs to be at first within football - because that's where I am and I can't say about in everyday walks of life - to help people in our environment. And for people that have been suffering these things to have something that they know when they go on the football field that no one will dare to even chat one word at them. That's what I'm aiming for.

"Speaking to players like Fabian [Delph], growing up in Leeds, Bradford, and then telling me about some of their experiences, it's crazy to know some of this stuff happens here to 15, 16-year-old kids.

"We have an opportunity and a chance to make something that's not just now but that, in 10 years' time, players know when they get on a football field that stuff like that can't happen.”