Sterling backed by Toure over Gomez spat: I’d be very happy if my player acted like this

The veteran midfielder, a former team-mate of the England man, has said that 'people are overreacting' to the incident

Raheem Sterling has been backed by former team-mate Yaya Toure over his recent spat with Joe Gomez in training.

The 24-year-old will be left out of the Three Lions’ side to play Montenegro on Thursday following his altercation with the man, which came 24 hours after the pair had tangled at club level in a match the Reds won 3-1.

England boss Gareth Southgate has praised the reaction of Sterling and has indicated that he will be recalled for the Kosovo clash on Sunday.

It is a stance that Toure would seem to support, with the former City midfielder of the opinion that the incident was blown out of proportion.

“I think people are overreacting because in training this can happen,” he told Sky Sports. “In the game on Sunday they were face to face and then straight to the international team

“It can happen, me and my brother fight, we argue, we smash each other. The manager should just take him away. It's not good for the player's mentality.”

Indeed, the 36-year-old veteran, who has indicated that he would love to return to the Premier League, says that if he were in the shoes of club manager Pep Guardiola, he would be upset by Southgate’s reaction to the spat.

“Guardiola could be a little bit disappointed with Southgate,” he said. “Raheem is still young and learning. If my player acted like that, being angry and showing himself like this, I would be very happy. This means he wants to win and achieve - that is important. A player without this character, for me, is nonsense.

Article continues below

“Raheem is one of the best players in England at the moment. I think Harry Kane is not in his best moment, Raheem is the best player for England.

“For him to be in this kind of situation, with all the pressure around him and on his shoulders, he has to deal with racism, plus the fact he was playing at Anfield where the fans are booing him - it can affect him. The manager does not have to be involved.”

Sterling has won 55 caps for his country and has scored 12 goals.