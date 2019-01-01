Stalemate in Ipoh marred by a new refereeing problem

Another weekend, another controversial game in the Super League with the referee casting a big dark shadow over proceedings.

Perak gained their first point of the seasson why Kedah's could not win for the second time in the land of the Silver State in as many weeks as both teams played out to a 1-1 draw. For Mehmed Durakovic, it means that his team has yet to get their season started while Aidil Shahrin on the opposite bench is undoubtedly the happier of the two coaches with the result.

In many ways it was a strange sort of game that does not reflect the anticipation and expectations that has been heaped on this match off the field. The first home game of the new 2019 Super League season for last season's runners-up, Perak who only lost narrowly to reigning champions in the opening weekend.

To mark the occasion, Perak even announced that the tickets for the match will be free of charge for both sets of supporters. A big gesture to get the stadium filled to the brim and create a special atmosphere to drive the team on but the opposite happened.

Despite playing in front of a packed stadium, Perak were subdued in their performance and the noise from the stands mirrored that. Gilmar Filho's return to the starting line-up failed to provide the spark that Perak was searching for as Renan Alves kept him in his pocket for large parts of the match.

The tepid first half did produce a brace of goals and even that did nothing to separate the sides. Brendan Gan struck a sweet left footed volley into the top corner in the 18th minute before Hafizul Hakim's mistake just three minutes later allowed Alves the chance to smash an equaliser into an empty net.

If the first half was a difficult watch, things did not improve in the second half. Perak still saw more of the ball but with Gilmar chained and Wander Luiz not in his best form, the home side were a shadow of the team that had a strong second half of the 2018 season.

Then came the moment that put the match into a grinding halt. Referee Hamdan Awang picked up an injury and could not continue the match at the 63rd minute mark. But protocol seemed to be lost as the match commissioner was called to the side of the pitch to make a decision on how to proceed.

In a usual scenario, the fourth official Abdul Halim Ramlan would go straight in to replace but because he is from the state of Perak, Kedah's head coach Aidil Shahrin blocked the change, which meant close to a 30 minutes delay while waiting for a decision to be made.

When the match finally resumed with the clock showing 90th minute, the assistant referee had gone into the middle to take over while Abdul Halim had to be content with covering the sidelines.Football Association of Malaysia and Malaysian Football League will have a lot to answer for in the coming days over the protocol, or the lack of it.

