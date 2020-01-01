Sredojevic explains how Zambia will cope without Red Bull Salzburg’s Daka

The forward was injured during club duties and could now miss the vital Afcon qualifiers where Chipolopolo will face Botswana

Zambia head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has revealed how they will cope without Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka.

The forward was injured during the Uefa match against which they lost 3-2 on October 27. The injury is now likely to rule Daka out of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Botswana in November.

“We have been talking to him [Daka] every day especially after that injury,” Micho is quoted by the Federation of Zambia Facebook page as saying.

More teams

“We have got a sense of a Zambian with a patriotic heart and soul and desires that the team plays well without him as his soul and medicine is focussed on the road to recovery.

“Zambians have no reasons to expect me to cry about that unfortunate situation that happened to Daka, we should all give total support to Patson to recover as soon as possible and we should rather refocus on other available players that will wear the Zambian scoring boots in the double-header against Botswana.”

The former SC Villa head coach stated the number of goals scored during the previous friendlies which Daka did not take part in suggests there should be no reason to worry at all.

“Between 7th and 25th October, we played five international friendly matches and we scored 10 goals,” he explained.

“That means we scored two goals per match on average and this is what we were trying to get as Plan B in case Daka and other professional players are not available.”

“Best respect and support for Daka’s recovery would be that we play our matches and get results that would be his medicine to recover because he has watched all our five games and seen his brothers serve the country.”

The Serbian further warned that Zambia cannot afford to underrate Botswana given how they have recently performed.

“The Botswana game will not be a walk in the park. They are a very good side that has not conceded more than one goal in five matches under Adel Amrouche,” the former coach concluded.

Article continues below

“They have highly talented players and we cannot afford to take them lightly.”

Chipolopolo faced Malawi, , , and Ethiopia during the recent international break as the main aim was to prepare the team which will be tasked to fight for a first group win in November.