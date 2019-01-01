‘Spurs switch will see Bale get his desire back’ – Real Madrid’s lack of respect irks Mido

The former Tottenham striker believes a Wales international being frozen out in Spain should push for a return to the Premier League this summer

Gareth Bale can rekindle his passion for football and get his “desire” back were he to end his nightmare and return to , claims former Spurs striker Mido.

A summer transfer for the international is reported to be on the cards.

Having fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu, and become a scapegoat for some supporters, there is seemingly no way back for the 29-year-old in Spain.

A retracing of his steps to north London would see Bale find the backing he lacks in Madrid, with a second stint in the Premier League considered by many to be his best option.

Mido is among those to share that opinion, with the Egyptian disappointed by Real’s handling of a proven performer and talk of a world-class talent having lost his appetite for the game.

“I hope that’s not true,” the ex-Tottenham frontman told talkSPORT.

“I’ve always known Gareth as a top professional, he gave everything for Tottenham and gave everything for Real Madrid and I believe he deserves more respect.

“Honestly, I would love to see him back at Tottenham. I remember his first day at Tottenham, I was there and I remember him being shown around the training ground with his mum and dad as a young boy.

“I believe if he goes back to Tottenham he will get his desire back. I think Gareth is one of those players who needs to feel loved to play well, and at Tottenham everyone loves him.

“The news that’s coming out now is really bad because you can see there’s something against him at Madrid and he deserves more respect.”

It has been suggested that Bale could be targeted by Manchester United in the next transfer window, with the Red Devils having held long-standing interest in his services.

Mido, though, believes that familiar surroundings would be the best choice at this career crossroads.

Asked what his message would be for Bale, a man who spent two years at White Hart Lane between 2005 and 2007 said: “Go back to Tottenham. Come back and play at Tottenham for three or four years.

“He’s got so much money, I’m sure he’ll be well off enough now to have a happy life with his family.

“He needs to feel loved and people love him at Tottenham. If he goes back he will be one of the best players in the Premier League again.”