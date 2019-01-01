‘Spurs slump? PSG, Barcelona & Man Utd are struggling as well’ – Poyet defends Pochettino’s side

The former Tottenham midfielder considers a dip in form by the north London outfit to be “normal” as plenty of others are finding the going tough

’s early struggles in 2019-20 are considered to be “normal” by Gus Poyet who stresses , and have also endured a wobble.

Those in north London have taken just eight points from a possible 18 in the Premier League, while also being dumped out of the by League Two outfit Colchester.

Mauricio Pochettino has faced some uncomfortable questions, while those on the field have been forced to admit that the high standards set by last season’s Champions League finalists have dipped.

Spurs are, however, far from the only leading side in Europe to be experiencing such difficulties.

Domestic foes United remain in the midst of a rebuilding project, while PSG and Barcelona – dominant forces in and over recent years – have already dropped a surprising number of points.

With that in mind, ex-Tottenham midfielder Poyet is reading little into the slow start made by his former club.

He told talkSPORT: “I think it’s normal.

“They got to the final last year and were close to the biggest trophy

“Everybody was looking at Tottenham during the summer expecting those big players to come because of the previous two transfer windows not signing any players, and as a consequence the team didn’t start very well.

“But it’s happening everywhere.

“I like to watch football not only in , but in and too, and Paris Saint-Germain are not great – in the league they’ve lost two games already!

“The same is happening for and Barcelona, and of course at Manchester United.

“When you’re winning nobody pays attention but as soon as you don’t, or you have a result like against Colchester, the difficult questions start for coaches in the press conferences.”

Pochettino has been linked with moves to Old Trafford and Real Madrid again of late.

He has, however, stated his full commitment to a role in London for now and is being urged to carefully monitor his squad to make sure the best decisions are made heading forward.

Among those to have disappointed so far this season is Christian Eriksen, with the Dane struggling for form on the back of a summer filled with transfer speculation as he contract runs down.

Poyet feels the 27-year-old should be given a break in an effort to realign his focus, saying: “I think it’s going to happen.

“I think they’ve got the squad and the way of playing, it’s just a matter of picking the players who are better at the moment.

“Sometimes players go through bad times and difficult moments for whatever reason, and it looks to me like Eriksen, one of the best players at Spurs, is not having a great time at the moment.

“It’s a big decision to make, but you’ve got two options; you give him confidence he needs and you play him week in, week out, or you give him one week to go to Dubai and forget about football.

“But Mauricio knows his players well, so I’m sure he will make the right decision.”