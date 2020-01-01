'Spurs have gone backwards & Mourinho must spend' - Redknapp sees 'big job to do' in north London

The former Tottenham boss admits a club that had been on an upward curve heading into the 2019-20 campaign now finds itself stuck in reverse

have “gone backwards quite a way” in the 2019-20 campaign, says Harry Redknapp, with Jose Mourinho needing to invest heavily in the summer transfer market.

The Portuguese has suggested that there will be no major overhaul of his squad in the next window.

That is despite obvious flaws being identified over recent weeks, with untimely injuries highlighting an alarming lack of depth.

With Harry Kane and Heung-min Son sidelined, Spurs have struggled for attacking spark during a slump which is threatening to undermine their entire season.

Mourinho’s men are slipping off the pace in a keenly-contested top-four battle, while a last-16 exit has been suffered in the .

Mauricio Pochettino guided Tottenham to the final of that competition in 2019, while also cementing a standing among the Premier League elite.

Positive progress had been made over the course of a number of years, but that hard work is now in danger of coming undone.

Former Spurs boss Redknapp fears that is the case, with Mourinho needing to steady the ship before asking his board to back him in pursuit of more proven performers.

“They've got a bit of work to do to get back to where they were a few years ago,” Redknapp told Sky Sports.

“The last year or so they have gone backwards quite a way in all honesty - Jose has a big job to do in the summer.

“He needs some good recruitment, a couple of new players and see where they go next year.”

Mourinho has vowed to get things right at Tottenham, with the former , , and boss adamant that he will be a success in his latest post.

He has boldly stated: “I believe Tottenham is not going to be my only club without silverware.

“I won it at every club and I believe I am going to do it also with Tottenham.

“I am here for three or four months. I took on the team in a very difficult situation and now it is even more difficult with so many problems we're having but I believe in me, in the players, in the club and I believe that during my contract I am going to help the club to do it.

“It's not me winning, it's me helping the club and the players to do it.”

Spurs will be back in action on Sunday when they take in a home date with fellow top-four hopefuls United.