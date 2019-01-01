Spurs got 'carried away with ourselves' before Wolves defeat - Alli

The attacker belives his side were riding high and may have overlooked Wolves ahead of their defeat at the end of December

Dele Alli says he and his Tottenham team-mates were guilty of getting “carried away with ourselves” ahead of the club’s disappointing loss to Wolves to close out 2018.

Tottenham had been riding high following dominant wins over Everton and Bournemouth and, with Manchester City’s struggles through the month of December, were dreaming of a title tilt.

A Harry Kane goal had the side out in front of Wolves as well, before a late onslaught from the visiting side saw Willy Boly, Raul Jimenez and Helder Costa all find the net in a 3-1 win.

The loss was a shock to the system for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, and Alli hopes they have learned from that defeat.

"We had been in great form before that and maybe we got a little bit carried away with ourselves,” he told Sky Sports.

"They're a fantastic team and maybe we just thought we would win the game (against Wolves), but you can't do that if you want to win things and be a top, top team.

"You have to be clinical and ruthless in every game and you can't afford to take your foot off the gas and we all had a look at ourselves after and we know we can't let that happen."

Tottenham responded well to the loss, bouncing back with a 3-0 league win over Cardiff City on the first day of 2019 before rolling to a 7-0 FA Cup victory over Tranmere on Friday.

And Alli believes the quick turnaround may have aided Spurs in their recovery from the shock defeat.

"With the games coming so quickly, it's a good thing when you lose a game to have a game a few days after because all you want to do is get back out there and make things right," he said.

"You can't afford to dwell on it or let it knock your confidence because that's when things can take a turn for the worse.

"You've got to turn over quickly and make sure you're switched on for the next game."

Spurs currently sit third in the league table, six points back of leaders Liverpool, and return to the pitch Tuesday to face a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against London rivals Chelsea.