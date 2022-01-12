Spurs clash with Chelsea halted for several minutes due to medical emergency in crowd

Tottenham's Carabao Cup clash with Chelsea was halted in its final moments due to a medical emergency in the crowd.

The game was paused in the 87th minute with Chelsea leading 1-0 on the day and 3-0 on aggregate as Kepa Arrizabalaga drew attention to an incident behind his own goal.

The Chelsea goalkeeper was able to get the attention of the referee, with medics soon rushing to help a spectator behind Kepa's goal.

What happened?

Medical personnel rushed into the crowd to help the supporter, with the game temporarily paused in response.

A little over five minutes after play was stopped, the match was allowed to continue with Chelsea holding on to their aggregate win thanks to a first-half goal from Antonio Rudiger.

Following the match, BBC reported the spectator who suffered the medical issue was able to walk away from the seats while assisted by medics.

The latest incident

Tuesday's incident is not the first medical emergency in the crowd during an English game this season.

In December, two matches in one day were halted due to medical emergencies, with fans requiring assistance in both Chelsea's clash with Watford and Leicester's game against Southampton.

Additionally, another emergency involving a fan took place in October's contest between Newcastle and Tottenham.

The string of incidents come amid an increased focused on safety at football matches, both on the field and in the crowd, following Christian Eriksen's collapse at the Euros last summer.

