An all-you-need-to-know TV guide and calendar to the biggest sporting events of 2023

Are you someone who knows your wickets from your aces and is a general fan of sports, then GOAL has you covered. We've compiled a list of all the major sporting events that will take place in 2023. It will make sure you don't miss a moment of action surfing for schedules.

This one guide ensures everything all in one place, so you can focus on what matters the most - enjoying your favourite sports. We also have in-depth guides on how to watch specific sports from Formula One to the ICC Cricket World Cup and so much more.

September 2023

Sport Event Date Location How to watch Football Scottish League Cup - Quarter Finals 26-28 September Scotland Viaplay Football UEFA Women's Nations League: Netherlands vs England 26 September Utrecht, Netherlands ITV Rugby League Super League Eliminators 29-30 September Various Sky Sports / Channel 4 Golf Ryder Cup 29 Sep - 1 Oct Rome, Italy Sky Sports Gymnastics Artistic World Championships 30 Sep - 8 October Antwerp, Belgium BBC

October 2023

November 2023

Sport Event Date Location How to watch Football Scottish League Cup Semi-Finals 4-5 November Various Viaplay Formula One Brazillian Grand Prix 5 November Sao Paulo, Brazil Sky Sports Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Georgia vs. Scotland 16 November Tbilisi, Georgia Viaplay Golf DP World Tour championships 16-19 November Dubai Sky Sports Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: England vs. Malta 17 November Wembley, London Channel 4 Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Finland vs. Northern Ireland 17 November Helsinki, Finland Viaplay Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Armenia vs. Wales 18 November Yerevan, Armenia Viaplay Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Netherlands vs. Republic of Ireland 18 November Amsterdam, Netherlands Viaplay Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix 19 November Las Vegas, Nevada Sky Sports Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Scotland vs. Norway 19 November Glasgow, Scotland Viaplay Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: North Macedonia vs. England 20 November Skopje, North Macedonia Channel 4 Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Denmark 20 November Belfast, Northern Ireland Viaplay Football Euro 2024 Qualifier: Wales vs. Turkey 21 November Cardiff, Wales Viaplay Tennis Davis Cup Finals 22-26 November Malaga, Spain BBC Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 26 November Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi Sky Sports

December 2023