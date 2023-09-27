We independently choose all products featured on our site. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Are you someone who knows your wickets from your aces and is a general fan of sports, then GOAL has you covered. We've compiled a list of all the major sporting events that will take place in 2023. It will make sure you don't miss a moment of action surfing for schedules.
This one guide ensures everything all in one place, so you can focus on what matters the most - enjoying your favourite sports. We also have in-depth guides on how to watch specific sports from Formula One to the ICC Cricket World Cup and so much more.
September 2023
|Sport
|Event
|Date
|Location
|How to watch
|Football
|Scottish League Cup - Quarter Finals
|26-28 September
|Scotland
|Viaplay
|Football
|UEFA Women's Nations League: Netherlands vs England
|26 September
|Utrecht, Netherlands
|ITV
|Rugby League
|Super League Eliminators
|29-30 September
|Various
|Sky Sports / Channel 4
|Golf
|Ryder Cup
|29 Sep - 1 Oct
|Rome, Italy
|Sky Sports
|Gymnastics
|Artistic World Championships
|30 Sep - 8 October
|Antwerp, Belgium
|BBC
October 2023
|Sport
|Event
|Date
|Location
|How to watch
|Golf
|Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
|5-8 October
|Scotland
|Sky Sports
|Cricket
|ICC World Cup
|5 Oct - 19 Nov
|India
|Sky Sports
|Rugby League
|Super League play-off semi-finals
|6-7 October
|Various
|Sky Sports / Channel 4
|Formula One
|Qatar Grand Prix
|8 October
|Lusali Qatar
|Sky Sports
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: Spain vs. Scotland
|12 October
|Seville, Spain
|Viaplay
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: Republic of Ireland vs. Greece
|13 October
|Dublin, Ireland
|Viaplay
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. San Marino
|14 October
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|Viaplay
|Rugby League
|Super League Grand Final
|14 October
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|Sky Sports
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: Wales vs, Croatia
|15 October
|Cardiff, Wales
|Viaplay
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: Gibraltar vs. Republic of Ireland
|16 October
|Faro-Loule, Gibraltar
|Viaplay
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: England vs Italy
|17 October
|London, England
|Channel 4
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Slovenia
|17 October
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|Viaplay
|Football
|UEFA Women's Nations League: England vs Belgium
|27 October
|Leicester, England
|ITV
|Rugby Union
|World Cup final
|28 October
|Paris, France
|ITV
|Formula One
|USA Grand Prix
|22 October
|Austin, Texas
|Sky Sports
|Tennis
|Paris Masters
|30 Oct - 5 Nov
|Paris, France
|Amazon Prime Video
|Tennis
|WTA Tour Finals
|30 Oct - 6 Nov
|Shenzhen, China
|Amazon Prime Video
|Football
|UEFA Women's Nations League: Belgium vs England
|31 October
|Heverlee, Belgium
|ITV
November 2023
|Sport
|Event
|Date
|Location
|How to watch
|Football
|Scottish League Cup Semi-Finals
|4-5 November
|Various
|Viaplay
|Formula One
|Brazillian Grand Prix
|5 November
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
|Sky Sports
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: Georgia vs. Scotland
|16 November
|Tbilisi, Georgia
|Viaplay
|Golf
|DP World Tour championships
|16-19 November
|Dubai
|Sky Sports
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: England vs. Malta
|17 November
|Wembley, London
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: Finland vs. Northern Ireland
|17 November
|Helsinki, Finland
|Viaplay
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: Armenia vs. Wales
|18 November
|Yerevan, Armenia
|Viaplay
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: Netherlands vs. Republic of Ireland
|18 November
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Viaplay
|Formula One
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|19 November
|Las Vegas, Nevada
|Sky Sports
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: Scotland vs. Norway
|19 November
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Viaplay
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: North Macedonia vs. England
|20 November
|Skopje, North Macedonia
|Channel 4
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Denmark
|20 November
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|Viaplay
|Football
|Euro 2024 Qualifier: Wales vs. Turkey
|21 November
|Cardiff, Wales
|Viaplay
|Tennis
|Davis Cup Finals
|22-26 November
|Malaga, Spain
|BBC
|Formula One
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|26 November
|Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi
|Sky Sports