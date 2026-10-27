Special shirt for Harry Kane! Bayern Munich honour Ballon d’Or winner in a special way

As soon as Kane's win became public on Monday evening, the German record champions lit up their home ground, the Allianz Arena, in gold to match his Golden Ball.

At Wembley Stadium in London, the arch also glowed gold, with a message congratulating the England striker on his victory.

Bayern Munich also announced a special shirt in Kane's honour. A special name and number print for the current home shirt was already available in the Munich club's official store that evening. His shirt number 9 appears in gold rather than the original white.

At Monday evening's gala in London, the 33-year-old striker edged out Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid) and Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona) to win the Ballon d'Or for the first time in his career.

France-Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia subsequently confirmed that Kane had beaten runner-up Mbappe by the narrowest of margins. The contest was even closer than in 2024, when Manchester City midfielder Rodri beat Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior by just 41 points.

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What did Harry Kane say to Bayern Munich?

In his acceptance speech, Kane praised his current club and said he had developed in Munich "as a player, as a person and as a leader".

Kane credited his team-mates at the German record champions: "this would not have been possible. The way you drive me on and the way we push each other to perform at our best means a great deal to me." He called it "an honour to play for Bayern Munich. Representing you is a real privilege. I am very happy to bring this trophy back to Bayern Munich."

With Bayern coach Vincent Kompany in hospital, Kane also sent him a message. "I hope this success gives you a little strength," he said, thanking the entire support staff: "Since I have been with you, I have developed as a player, as a person and as a leader."

Club president Herber Hainer called it a "proud day" for Bayern Munich. Board member for sport Max Eberl described Kane as "an asset" to the club.