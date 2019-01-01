'Special man' Solskjaer hailed by UFC superstar McGregor as Man Utd march on

The Red Devils' interim boss has drawn plenty of praise for overseeing eight successive victories, with an iconic figure from MMA among his many fans

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has hailed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as a “special man” after seeing Manchester United’s winning run stretched to eight games against Arsenal.

The Red Devils have enjoyed a faultless start under their interim boss .

Since Jose Mourinho was relieved of his managerial duties in December, every opponent has been swept aside by a rejuvenated United.

Key men such as Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are firing on all cylinders, with positive progress being made in Premier League and knockout competition.

United are back to within three points of the top four, while a 3-1 victory at Emirates Stadium on Friday has them through to the fifth round of the FA Cup .

Solskjaer has earned plenty of plaudits for the role he has played in turning a difficult season around.

McGregor has now added his voice to those quick to hail the impact made by a Treble-winning star of the Red Devils’ past.

An iconic figure from the world of MMA posted on social media after seeing his beloved United prove too strong for Arsenal: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a special man!

“The Man United Super Sub. Player AND Manager. Insane!

“You can feel the passion he has for his club and it’s history.

“Beaming with pride as he vividly explains the teams amazing counter attacking ability over the years. Past and present!

“Wow!”

McGregor went on to prove that United have always been the side closest to his heart with a retro picture of him wearing one of the club’s infamous away shirts from 1995-96.

I see my son when I look at this. Thank you for sharing.

This is a picture from my schools “sports day”, and that infamous Grey Utd jersey, I actually bought myself with my communion money at 8 years of age.

I’d love to know where it is now.

A truly Notorious football jersey! https://t.co/1NxLZYJMXt — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2019

Solskjaer will be hoping that he can keep the feel-good flowing among United’s army of loyal supporters when they return to action in the Premier League.

The Red Devils welcome Burnley to Old Trafford on Tuesday night as the Norwegian looks for his ninth win in a row.