Spain captain Ramos offers tribute to Luis Enrique after Spain coach steps down

The former Barcelona man has resigned after 11 months in charge and the Real Madrid skipper has lent his support to the 49-year-old

captain Sergio Ramos has paid tribute to former coach Luis Enrique after the ex- man stepped down from his role as boss of the national team.

Having taken on the role at short notice ahead of last year’s World Cup, the 49-year-old brought to an end an 11-month tenure in the post having been absent from the international camp since March due to personal reasons.

Enrique was appointed last July after Fernando Hierro stepped down following their round-of-16 exit to the hosts in , with the latter himself having been hired at short notice to replace the unceremoniously sacked Julen Lopetegui.

Having led them to safety in their Nations League group alongside , he missed out on reaching this year’s finals in .

Subsequently, he missed three European Championship qualifiers earlier this year, with Roberto Moreno overseeing the assorted victories since March.

Former assistant Moreno has now been handed the job until next year but in a statement on Twitter, star Ramos paid tribute to Enrique while lending his full backing.

The captain had previously stated that the whole squad understood and respected Enrique’s decision to stay away from the national camp.

"Every victory of the national team will also be yours, coach," Ramos wrote on his official Twitter account . "All our support and our encouragement."

As a manager, Enrique guided Barcelona to two titles, a crown and three trophies before spending a year out of the game.

He was named La Liga and FIFA’s Coach of the Year in 2015 for his efforts, when he won the treble.

He subsequently took the Spain job and masterminded results such as a 6-0 thrashing of World Cup finalists Croatia and a 2-1 victory against semi-finalists England at Wembley.

Such form saw the nation secure sixth in the most recent FIFA World Rankings, behind only . , , England, Portugal and .

Spain next face Romania in September when they travel to Bucharest before they host a return clash with the Faroe Islands in Gijon, having trumped them 4-1 in Torshavn earlier this month .