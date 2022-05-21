Southampton's Ward-Prowse on free-kicks: I only practice six per week!
Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse has revealed he only practices six free-kicks a week, despite his reputation as a prolific scorer of set-pieces.
The England international is closing in on David Beckham's Premier League record after another season filled with top-drawer finishes from such situations.
Yet he has now dropped a nugget of information revealing that he does not spend his time agonising over his routines in training.
What has Ward-Prowse said about his free-kick routine?
"Quite a bit, quite a bit," Ward-Prowse told Sky Sports when asked how frequently his set-piece skills are discussed by team-mates and fans. "I think it's something that comes with scoring them, really.
"But I'm a football fan, a football lover so talking about them is not a problem for me. It's normally once a week [in terms of practice]. I try and maybe do six a week.
"I think it's a nice number to finish on. You don't get many opportunities in a game regardless, so what's the point practicing 20 a week?"
How close is Ward-Prowse to Beckham's record?
With 14 goals from direct free-kicks in the Premier League to date, the England international is fast approaching a record held by his Three Lions predecessor.
Manchester United legend Beckham built a brilliant reputation for club and country as a set-piece master, and leads with 18.
That would leave Ward-Prowse needing just five more successful finishes to overtake him and enter the history books.