Southampton fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

The Saints will be hoping to do better than their 15th-placed finish last term, with Ralph Hasenhuttl surely keen to challenge for European football

Southampton will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with an away clash against Tottenham.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side will then take on Leeds at home before facing off against Leicester at King Power Stadium.

The Saints finished 15th in the Premier League last season and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they aim to push up the table and potentially challenge for European football.

GOAL brings you Southampton's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Southampton's Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

Date Kick-off time Fixture 06/08/2022 15:00 Tottenham v Southampton 13/08/2022 15:00 Southampton v Leeds 20/08/2022 15:00 Leicester v Southampton 27/08/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United 31/08/2022 19:45 Southampton v Chelsea 03/09/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton 10/09/2022 15:00 Southampton v Brentford 17/09/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton 01/10/2022 15:00 Southampton v Everton 08/10/2022 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton 15/10/2022 15:00 Southampton v West Ham 18/10/2022 19:45 Bournemouth v Southampton 22/10/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal 29/10/2022 15:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton 05/11/2022 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle 12/11/2022 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton 26/12/2022 15:00 Southampton v Brighton 31/12/2022 15:00 Fulham v Southampton 02/01/2023 15:00 Southampton v Nottingham Forest 14/01/2023 15:00 Everton v Southampton 21/01/2023 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa 04/02/2023 15:00 Brentford v Southampton 11/02/2023 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton 18/02/2023 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton 25/02/2023 15:00 Leeds v Southampton 04/03/2023 15:00 Southampton v Leicester 11/03/2023 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton 18/03/2023 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham 01/04/2023 15:00 West Ham v Southampton 08/04/2023 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City 15/04/2023 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace 22/04/2023 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton 26/04/2023 19:45 Southampton v Bournemouth 29/04/2023 15:00 Newcastle v Southampton 06/05/2023 15:00 Nottingham Forest v Southampton 13/05/2023 15:00 Southampton v Fulham 20/05/2023 15:00 Brighton v Southampton 28/05/2023 16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

Southampton tickets: Prices and how to buy

Tickets for Southampton's Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Saints games on the official club website.