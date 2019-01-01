Southampton finalise Danso loan signing after seeing summer window slam shut

The Austria international defender joins the Saints on loan from Augsburg, a day after the transfer window closed for Premier League sides

have announced the season-long loan signing of centre-back Kevin Danso after securing international clearance.

The Premier League side reached an agreement with Augsburg prior to the transfer window closing on Thursday, but they had to wait for the relevant paperwork to be signed off.

Danso, 20, has now been confirmed as Southampton's third and final new recruit of the close-season window following the arrivals of Che Adams and Moussa Djenepo.

international Danso moved to at the age of six and came through MK Dons' academy system prior to joining Augsburg in 2014.

He made his debut in March 2017 and went on to represent the German side 45 times.

Danso, who will not be considered for selection against this weekend, told Southampton's official website: "I’m delighted to join a club that has produced a lot of great players.

"I’m ready for the challenge and really excited to get started, and also to get to know the fans and the rest of the lads, too.

"I’m looking forward to working with such a great coach in Ralph Hasenhuttl as well. He has produced a lot of young players and showed a huge amount of belief in them, so I hope I can be another one who can benefit from him.

"It’s a great opportunity for me to show what I can do. Southampton is a great club, the manager is a great coach, and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity."

Southampton reportedly have the option to make the loan deal permanent at the end of the season.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl added on getting another fresh face on board: “I am very pleased we have been able to bring Kevin into the club.



“He fits the profile of player that we want to bring here to Southampton. He is in the early part of his career, but he has good experience already, with a lot of existing qualities and the potential to develop even further.



“We have made some good additions in our attack during the transfer window, with Ché Adams and Moussa Djenepo, and, like them, Kevin is another signing that fits our model of being a talented, young player who adds quality to our first-team squad. He will improve our defensive options, so this is an excellent way for us to finish our business.”