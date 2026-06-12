South Korea off to perfect start! Winners and losers as In-beom Hwang downs Czech Republic

Korea Republic looked set for a frustrating start to their World Cup campaign when Ladislav Krejci rose unmarked to head Czech Republic in front at 59 minutes. The hosts had dominated possession and created the clearer chances but trailed to a set-piece goal against the run of play. What followed was a decisive 21-minute spell that turned the match on its head.

In-beom Hwang equalised at 67 minutes with a composed finish after Kang-in Lee's splitting pass, then delivered the cross that substitute Hyeon-gyu Oh converted at 80 minutes to complete a 2–1 victory. Czech Republic had a Tomas Soucek header ruled out for offside at 77 minutes, but Korea's pressure proved irresistible as they secured three points in Group A.

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from Korea Republic's World Cup opener.

Winners

In-beom Hwang (Korea Republic)

In-beom Hwang produced the match-defining contribution when Korea Republic needed it most. His 67th-minute equaliser arrived at a crucial moment, receiving Kang-in Lee's incisive left-footed pass before cutting inside Robin Hranac and finishing with a delicate right-footed touch past Matej Kovar. Thirteen minutes later, he turned provider with the cross that won the game.

His involvement extended beyond the decisive moments. Early in the second half, Hwang tested Kovar with a right-footed shot after entering the area from the right, drawing a good save from the Czech goalkeeper. His movement between the lines consistently troubled the opposition, and his link play helped Korea maintain their territorial dominance throughout.

The goal and assist combination completed a box-to-box display that proved the difference between the sides. Hwang was withdrawn at 84 minutes with the result secure, his work done. For a match that threatened to slip away after Krejci's opener, his response ensured Korea Republic began their campaign with victory.

Kang-in Lee (Korea Republic)

Kang-in Lee served as Korea Republic's primary creative force, orchestrating attacks from his position behind the striker throughout the evening. His most significant contribution was the exquisite left-footed pass that unlocked the Czech defence for In-beom Hwang's equaliser, threading the ball between defenders with perfect weight and timing.

The Paris Saint-Germain playmaker caused problems from the opening stages. His powerful left-footed shot from outside the area in the 14th minute required a strong save from Kovar, the ball heading towards the top corner before the goalkeeper intervened. Czech captain Ladislav Krejci was assigned to man-mark him, a measure of the threat he posed.

Despite the close attention, Lee continued to find pockets of space and drew fouls in dangerous areas. His technical quality created the breakthrough Korea required after falling behind, and his persistent influence justified his role as the team's creative hub. The assist capped an evening where his quality shone even under constant pressure.

Loser

Patrik Schick (Czech Republic)

Patrik Schick endured a difficult evening as Czech Republic's lone striker, largely neutralised by the Korean defensive trio marshalled by Min-jae Kim. He received minimal service throughout the match and struggled to hold the ball when isolated against the physical centre-backs. His presence as an attacking focal point was conspicuously absent.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward had virtually no shots on target during his time on the pitch. When he dropped deeper to seek involvement, he found little joy in linking play or retaining possession. The approach that saw Czech Republic concede territory while seeking transitions required a forward capable of making chances count, but Schick could not provide that threat.

Coach Miroslav Koubek withdrew him at 64 minutes as part of a triple substitution, just five minutes after Krejci's header had given Czech Republic the lead. The decision to remove his main striker while ahead spoke to Schick's limited influence, and his replacement Tomas Chory ultimately fared no better as the comeback goals arrived.