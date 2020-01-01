South Africa's Zungu sees red as Osimhen powers Lille past Amiens
South Africa's Bongani Zungu was sent off while Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen found the back of the net in Lille’s 2-0 win over Amiens.
The victory at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Wednesday, powered Lille into the semi-finals of the French League Cup.
Zungu was given marching orders as early as in the first-half after receiving two yellow cards in the 21st and 38th minutes.
27' : Bonne récupération défensive de Zungu qui permet aux Amiénois d'attaquer avec Monconduit sur la droite. Son centre est trop puissant pour trouver Mendoza.#LOSCASC (0-0)— Amiens SC (@AmiensSC) January 8, 2020
It was the South African's first expulsion since 2017 when he was shown a straight red card in Bafana Bafana's 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifying fixture against Burkina Faso.
38' : Carton rouge pour Zungu après un 2ème jaune. 🟥#LOSCASC (0-0)— Amiens SC (@AmiensSC) January 8, 2020
After a goalless first 45 minutes, Osimhen opened his goal account for 2020 with a 58th-minute strike that doubled Lille’s lead, after Luiz Araujo opened the scoring eight minutes earlier.
The strike increased the 21-year-old's tally to 14 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions for the Great Danes since his arrival in July.
58' WHAT'S HIS NAME ??? 🇳🇬 @victorosimhen9 🤩. GOOOAAAAAALLLLLLLLL !!! Our number 7️⃣ cuts inside the last defender before calmly finishing. #LOSCASC 2-0 pic.twitter.com/pUxgDoHTGQ— LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) January 8, 2020
Osimhen will be aiming to continue his fine goalscoring run when Lille visit Dijon for their next Ligue 1 game on Sunday.