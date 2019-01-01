South Africa's Refiloe Jane: I see myself in AC Milan legend Gattuso

The Banyana Banyana star is aiming to make a huge success in Italy and reveals the Italian legend as her role model

international Refiloe Jane has revealed why she regards legend Gennaro Gattuso as her role model.

The highly-rated midfielder is enjoying an impressive start to life in after she completed her switch in September and has sealed her place in AC Milan's first team this season.

The 27-year-old, who is fondly called Fifi, made her Italian debut in Maurizio Ganz's side's 3-0 season-opening triumph at and starred in their 4-1 win over Orobica two weeks ago.

Having become the first South African woman to move to Italy, the Banyana Banyana star is confident about emulating the Italian legend at AC Milan

"I see myself in Gattuso as a very physical player," Jane told Sky Sports.

"I still have to learn a lot and adapt to the Italian game, but I choose Gattuso because he has always put passion and heart into Milan. My nickname, Fifi, is the diminutive of my name, Refiloe.

"But when I started playing with the South African national team in 2012 I liked the names of Brazilian players like Ronaldinho, Firmino, and I became Fifinho.

Article continues below

"For me it is an honour to be the first South African to play in Italy. We hope this opens the door to other South Africans.

"I have to do well, so everyone will realize that football in my country is of a high standard. It is an opportunity for me but also to give hope to all the other girls who play football in South Africa."

Jane will hope to continue with her impressive form in Italy when Milan take on Milan in a local derby on October 13.