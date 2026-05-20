How to buy South Africa vs South Korea tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Estadio BBVA information & more

South Africa concludes their World Cup 2026 Group A campaign against South Korea on June 24.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for South Africa vs South Korea, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is South Africa vs South Korea at the World Cup 2026?

South Africa World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 11 2026 Mexico vs South Africa Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de México Tickets June 18 2026 Czech Republic vs South Africa Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets June 24 2026 South Africa vs South Korea Estadio BBVA, Monterrey Tickets

South Korea World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 11 2026 South Korea vs Czech Republic Estadio Akron, Zapopan Tickets June 18 2026 Mexico vs South Korea Estadio Akron, Zapopan Tickets June 24 2026 South Africa vs South Korea Estadio BBVA, Monterrey Tickets

How to buy South Africa vs South Korea tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are South Africa vs South Korea tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the South Africa vs South Korea match in Monterrey, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500

Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Monterrey is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter.

South Africa vs South Korea head-to-head record

Everything you need to know about BBVA Stadium

Estadio BBVA, located in Guadalupe (greater Monterrey), Mexico, is often called "El Gigante de Acero" (The Steel Giant). It is widely considered one of the most beautiful and modern stadiums in Latin America.

The stadium features a metallic exterior designed to mimic the industrial history of Monterrey, while the seating is arranged to keep fans incredibly close to the action.

For the World Cup, it will accommodate approximately 53,500 fans. The stadium will host four matches in total.