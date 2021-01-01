‘Someone else needs to win it sometime’ – Fernandes trolls Shaw over Man Utd Player of the Month prize

The Portuguese playmaker has become accustomed to collecting individual honours at Old Trafford, but February’s award has gone elsewhere

Luke Shaw has landed Manchester United’s Player of the Month award for February, with the Red Devils left-back revealing that Bruno Fernandes has begrudgingly accepted that another individual gong has not come his way.

The Portuguese playmaker has become accustomed to landing prestigious prizes across his time at Old Trafford and had been in the running for another as a result of his efforts over recent weeks – with Daniel James and Scott McTominay the other contenders.

Shaw topped a supporter poll, for the first time since March 2019, but the England international left-back has had to justify that success to an ambitious colleague that likes to hog the limelight.

What has been said?

Shaw has told United’s official website on edging out Fernandes: “He came up to me when I’d won it and he was like ‘how have you won this?’

“I said ‘it’s the fans that pick it, no one at the club. You have to understand that!’

“He was like ‘Ah, it’s okay, someone else needs to win it sometime.’

“He’s up for the Premier League Player of the Month award, so he’s quite confident he can win that. I’m hoping he can win it, because obviously I took this one!”

Why did Shaw win the award?

The 25-year-old has become the fifth different winner of a Player of the Month prize at United this season.

His efforts have been recognised in a campaign that has seen him become a model of consistency for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with added competition for a left-back berth from Alex Telles being fended off.

Shaw starred for the Red Devils in February, with six appearances taken in altogether.

He set up two goals in a 9-0 demolition of Southampton, before then swinging over a free-kick for McTominay to nod home in a 3-3 draw with Everton.

It was also his centre that allowed Fernandes to hook into the net against West Brom, while a notable clean sheet was secured last time out in a 0-0 draw with in-form Chelsea.

The bigger picture

Shaw is seeing an international recall mooted heading towards this summer’s European Championship, with his high standards being acknowledged by England boss Gareth Southgate.

Domestic commitments have his full focus for now, though, with United – who remain in contention for FA Cup and Europa League honours in 2021 – readying themselves for a derby date with Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

