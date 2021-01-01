Solskjaer tells Man Utd stars to 'suffer more' and 'put your body on the line' to chase down City

Pep Guardiola's side are 10 points clear at the top of the table but the Red Devils boss wants to see his side do their best to cut the gap

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his Manchester United players to put their bodies on the line and put a good run of results together in order to close the gap to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side opened up a 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table following their win over Everton on February 17 but Solskjaer wants his players to keep on fighting until the end.

Next up for United is a home clash against Newcastle United and, after dropping more points in the league against West Brom last time out, the Norwegian knows they can’t afford to drop any more.

What's been said?

After being asked if he had conceded the title to City at this stage, Solskjaer told reporters: "I don’t think anyone would say they’re not going to go for it. We’re going to go for a win every single game we play, of course we are.

"But, whatever other teams do, City, Liverpool, Leicester, Chelsea, Tottenham, West Brom, whoever - we can’t control that.

"We just have to control ourselves, we are in the position we are, we’re second and of course your ambition then is to not end any lower than that. We’re going to have to get a good run together if we’re going to put pressure on City and that should start on Sunday."

What is Solskjaer's message to his players?

The United manager said: "Of course it’s relentless. Of course we demand we turn up every game and earn the right to win - you’ve got to run more than the opposition, you’ve got to want to win more than the opposition, you’ve got to suffer more, put your body on the line.

"Every game in the Premier League is high demand and that’s why the players are paid the money they are to perform every time they’re asked to. We ask for relentlessness and attitude every single game."

What's the latest team news?

Paul Pogba is still ruled out with a thigh injury and is expected to remain sidelined until the end of the month.

Edinson Cavani and Donny van de Beek, meanwhile, "have a chance" of featuring against Newcastle and will be assessed before Saturday's match at Old Trafford. Phil Jones remains out although Scott McTominay will be assessed after he was taken off during the win over Real Sociedad.

