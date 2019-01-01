Solskjaer joins Busby in exclusive Man Utd managerial club

The Red Devils interim boss is off to a flying start, having surpassed all but one manager with his fourth consecutive win to open his coaching stint

It is safe to say that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is off to a flying start with Manchester United, as the 45-year-old closes in on a club record that has stood since the 1940s.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford saw the Red Devils to a 2-0 win over struggling Newcastle on Wednesday, making it four wins from four outings for Solskjaer as interim boss.

Among Manchester United managers, only Matt Busby can claim as strong a start, with Wednesday's result having vaulted Solskjaer over Jose Mourinho into second place among all Old Trafford bosses in terms of fastest starts.

Busby, who first took charge for the 1946-47 season, holds the best mark of any manager in the club's history having won his first five matches in charge.

Solskjaer will get his chance to win his fifth in a row with an FA Cup clash against Reading on Saturday and will then face his sternest test as manager as he tries to make it five league wins from five against Tottenham on January 13.

4 - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is only the second manager in Manchester United history to win his first four league games in charge of the club, after Matt Busby in 1946. Revival. #NEWMUN pic.twitter.com/Dt9XpCfGms — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 2, 2019

The win has Manchester United sitting sixth in the league table, three points back of fifth-placed Arsenal and six back of Chelsea and the Champions League places, and much of the thanks for the win must go to Lukaku and Rashford.

The Belgian made an immediate impact off the bench , netting with his first touch of the game just 38 seconds after stepping onto the pitch.

The goal continued a trend of the 25-year-old being a terror for Newcastle. In 12 Premier League matches against the Magpies he has now had a hand in 11 goals, scoring seven times and adding four assists.

And for Rashford, who scored on 80 minutes to put the game to bed, the latest strike was a continuation of his stellar form.

The 21-year-old has now been directly involved in 10 goals in his last five matches, scoring five with five more assisted.

Wednesday's win also marked the first time Manchester United have won four league matches on the bounce since April of last year, when the club ran off five in a row, and handed the club its 68th win in the month of January, the most of any team in the Premier League.