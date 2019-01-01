Solskjaer: Manchester United's performances do not worry me

Despite a poor run of results, the Old Trafford boss sees no reason for the club to change their approach

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted were still heading in the right direction, but the manager is eager for improved results.

The Premier League giants have won just three of their past 16 competitive games ahead of hosting on Saturday.

Their one win this season came on the opening day, an impressive 4-0 beating of Frank Lampard’s .

But that match was followed by 1-1 draws against and and a disappointing loss to .

Despite that run, Solskjaer – who took over in December last year – sees no need to change his approach at United.

"There's always pressure when you're here, but of course I'm confident in what we're doing," he told reporters.

"We've got a plan and the performances haven't told me that we need to change direction. Results, that's a different matter, but when you concede three goals from four chances, there's not a lot you can control.

"There are games we should have won. We know that, but that's another matter. We can control how we play, how we practice and how we prepare."

United are eighth in the Premier League table, already seven points adrift of leaders and five behind .

While third-placed Leicester could be among the clubs challenging Manchester United for a top-four finish this season, Solskjaer preferred to focus on his own side and what he thinks their ceiling should be.

"I don't want to talk too much about Leicester. I see them as a good team. I see Man United as the biggest and best club in the world, that's the thing," he said.

"I'm sure they want to get into the top four as we do."

Leicester have already pulled out one result on the road against a top side this season, having earned a 1-1 draw with Chelsea, but Saturday’s clash should represent a step up in competition for the Foxes, who have wins over and Bournemouth, along with a draw against Wolves, across their opening run of fixtures.