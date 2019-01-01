Solskjaer makes it eight from eight to extend Manchester United record

The Norwegian continued his flawless start to life in caretaker charge of United as the Red Devils swept past Arsenal in the FA Cup

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continued his flawless start to life as Manchester United manager as the team made it eight out of eight under the Norwegian with a 3-1 win at Arsenal.

Goals from Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial dragged United to victory at the Emirates despite Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s strike which temporarily cut the deficit.

Solskjaer had already set a club record at Old Trafford for consecutive wins at the beginning of a managerial tenure, clocking up victories in each of his first seven games since succeeding Jose Mourinho as boss on December 18th.

And the caretaker boss has now moved one match further ahead of previous record-holder, United legend Sir Matt Busby, becoming the club’s first-ever manager to win his first eight games at the helm.

Solskjaer is still due to step down as manager at Old Trafford at the end of the season, but his case for serious consideration as the club’s next permanent boss is getting harder by the week for United chief Ed Woodward to ignore.

The Red Devils have hauled themselves into contention for a top-four Premier League place since Mourinho was removed, and look a good bet to rescue a season that had seemed to be drifting towards disaster under the Portuguese.

And victory at the Emirates – United’s sixth since Arsenal left their former home Highbury, more than any other visiting side – reinforced their credentials as possible winners of the FA Cup for a joint-record 13th time.

Article continues below

Lingard has now scored four goals for United against Arsenal in all competitions – double the number he has scored against any other opponent for the Red Devils.

Arsenal and United are neck and neck in the race to secure the Premier League’s final Champions League place in what is likely to be three-way race with Chelsea.

Unites still have to visit the Emirates in the league later this year.