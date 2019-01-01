Solskjaer hints PSG target Herrera to leave Man Utd: He'll announce later where he's going to continue

The 29-year-old is widely expected to leave Old Trafford, with the Norwegian unsure if he'll play in the club's final game of the 2018-19 campaign

Ander Herrera will make an announcement over "where he's going to continue" soon, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to this summer.

Thomas Tuchel's side are set to lose Adrien Rabiot when his contract expires, with having been strongly linked, and they reportedly see Herrera as an ideal replacement.

Speaking on Friday at a press conference ahead of United's final game of the season, Solskjaer said of Herrera: "Ander might play [against Cardiff], I don’t know yet.

"We haven’t picked the team and he’s probably going to announce himself later on where he’s going to continue his football."

The 29-year-old admitted he and the club were not on the same page in terms of contract negotiations back in April.

Herrera moved to Old Trafford from in 2014 and has won the , the and the with the Manchester club.

He has become one of the leaders in the Red Devils squad and insisted last week that the club's players needed to take responsibility for their poor season and the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

United are now set for a busy summer of transfer activity as Solskjaer looks to put his own mark on the squad since being appointed as permanent boss.

It was reported on Friday that the Red Devils are close to signing talented Swansea City winger Daniel James for £15 millio ($19.5m), while they have also been linked with defenders including Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt.

Speaking about potential moves when the window opens, Solskjaer continued: "There are players whose contracts have run out, some players will definitely come in.

"Some young players will come in. We have worked since I came into the club, on recruitment. We have identified some players who we think will fit the squad, our squad, Let’s hope we can get some over the line."

Reds fans will undoubtedly be hoping for a revival and see their side competing for major honours next season, but Solskjaer admitted a bid for the Premier League title would be "miraculous".

His side are 29 points behind league leaders going into their fixture against at Old Trafford, and have failed to win a trophy in 2018-19.