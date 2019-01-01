Solskjaer admits last 10 days have been 'an eye-opener' for everyone at Manchester United

The Old Trafford boss is under no illusions as to the scale of his side's task after a period that saw them lose three consecutive games

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has conceded that the last 10 days have been ‘an eye-opener’ for the club.

United were beaten 3-0 by Barcelona to be eliminated from the at the quarter-final stage, before suffering back-to-back defeats in the Premier League, first 4-0 by Everton and then 2-0 to Manchester City at Old Trafford.

The results in the league see the Red Devils outside the top four as clubs scramble for spots in next season's edition of the Champions League.

Solksjaer conceded there was ‘a lot of work to be done’ to improve the fortunes of his side.

“The last 10 days have been very very difficult for everyone, an eye-opener,” the Norwegian told Sky Sports News .

“Within ourselves, within the group, the players and the staff, we’ve seen where we are, the reality and there’s a lot of work to be done.”

Solskjaer, who was appointed to a three-year contract on March 28 after a successful spell as caretaker manager following Jose Mourinho’s sacking, believes that getting United back among the world’s elite is a long-term project.

“You look for positives and you look for answers all the time because you know this is going to take time and you have to take it step by step.

“I said last week you can’t make massive changes and expect it to change overnight. So we have to gradually get to where we want to be.

“We have to take what we do every day, what we do at the club here, how the working week is, how every weekend is.

“We want to get to a team selection where we pick a team where we have the same shape, where we have the same personnel, bar one or two.

“Of course, that’s where we want to get to, as the top teams do now.”

Article continues below

United face yet another crucial game in their race for the top four when they play on Sunday.

The London club currently occupy fourth place, three points clear of United in sixth, with in fifth two points better off.

United’s goal difference is the worst of those three clubs.