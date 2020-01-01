'So safe' - Maguire impressed with Man Utd's training return

The England defender has stressed every precaution is being taken by the club to ensure player safety

captain Harry Maguire said he felt "so safe" as the Premier League giants returned to training amid the coronavirus pandemic.

United were back at Carrington on Wednesday after Premier League teams received the green light to resume training via small groups on Tuesday.

The 2019-20 Premier League season has been suspended since March due to the Covid-19 crisis – United were fifth and three points outside of the places through 29 games.

Maguire was delighted to be back training with the club, telling United's official website: "It's been a strange few months, but it has been a protocol which the club has followed. It seems such a safe environment.

"It's our first day back today, but it seems so safe and everyone is respecting it so well, so long may that continue and I'm sure no one will have any problems.

"There is a lot less people at the training ground when we go in.

"Today [Wednesday] I was in a group of four, working with one coach, so not many people. You've got a lot space, big areas, not going really close to anyone, but the main thing is getting the work in and it was a tough session, [then] go home and now I'm relaxed and it's all in the bank and I'm looking forward to tomorrow."



Maguire added: "The safety, it seems really well organised. We all got tested before we came in, so everyone in the changing room has a negative test.

"Every morning we get our temperature taken before we get to the training ground, so obviously they're checking the temperature. We all have an app where we fill in to see if we've had any symptoms throughout the day. It's such a safe environment and it's an environment which is there to be built on. At the moment we're all just taking it phase by phase, step by step, and that's the only thing we can do at the moment.

"I think it's just taking it day by day. Like I said, the main thing is getting the physical work into our legs and it helps you mentally as well: being at the training ground and seeing familiar faces."

The Premier League season could restart in June and Maguire said: "Well, first and foremost, it's the first step. I think at this moment in time we've just got to take it step by step. We're in phase one, let's get through this phase without any troubles.

"I'm sure with the way things are set up and organised that should be done and then hopefully we can move into phase two and go from there. It's step by step, it's day by day. It's only the first day, but it's been a good start for me. To see the organisation has been really pleasing."