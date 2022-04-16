Snoop Dogg promises Celtic players champagne and Indian food if they win Scottish Premiership

Snoop Dogg has promised to throw a party for Celtic if they win the Scottish Premiership.

The Scottish giants are six points clear of Rangers in the top flight, having recently beaten their rivals 2-1 at Ibrox.

Celtic fan and legendary rap star Snoop Dogg says he will fly over to Glasgow should Ange Postecoglou's team secure the title and will take the players out for Indian food and champagne.

What has Snoop Dogg said?

"My Bhoys are not there yet but after their win against Rangers, they are getting close to winning the championship," he told the Daily Record.

"Snoop hasn’t booked his ticket just yet but the passport is out of the safe.

"As soon as they are champions, you better believe I am on that flight to Glasgow.

"The night is going to go off and whatever they want to do, it’s all going to be on Snoop.

"The champagne is going to be out and we are going to get it poppin’.

"For real, I love Indian food and always get the best curry in the UK.

"So if there are any good Indian restaurants in Glasgow, we can start the night there and I will hire out the whole place."

What next for Celtic?

Celtic can win the domestic double this season, as they take on Rangers again in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on Saturday.

They will then look to complete the league victory when they take on Ross County next week, followed by another Old Firm derby against Rangers.

After that, there will be just three games left to play in the league.

