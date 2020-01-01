Slimani: Monaco release Leicester City loanee after impressive Ligue 1 season

The Algeria international will be returning to the King Power Stadium after his temporary deal at Monaco came to an end

have opted not to give loanee Islam Slimani a permanent contract despite his impressive performances in the 2019-20 season.

Slimani helped Monaco finish ninth in the Ligue 1 table with a tally of nine goals and seven assists in 18 appearances before the French top-flight was abruptly concluded due to the coronavirus pandemic in May.

He joined Robert Moreno's side on a season-long loan from Leicester City last August, for his third loan stint away from the Premier League club.

The 2019-20 Ligue 1 campaign turned out to be Slimani's best goalscoring season since he joined the Foxes from CP in 2016.

The Algerian striker has not been able to cement a regular spot at the King Power Stadium, playing 46 games with 13 goals to his name and his current deal is set to expire in June 2021.

“AS Monaco also wishes to salute three players who participated in the previous season in the form of a loan, including Tiemoue Bakayoko,” the club statement read.

“On loan from , the former Monaco midfielder (2014-2017) played 23 games last year.

“Already present in the second half of the previous season, Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva has played a total of 40 games with Monaco.

“Finally, the Algerian international from Leicester City Islam Slimani, played 19 games, for a total of nine goals and seven assists.”

Malian descent player Moussa Sylla and Senegalese goalkeeper Seydou Sy were also among the players released by the Red and Whites on Wednesday.

The duo developed through the ranks at Monaco but Sylla played just nine minutes of football in 2019-20 while Sy did not feature for the first-team at all.

“Also at the end of the lease, the Senegalese international goalkeeper Seydou Sy, 24, arrived in 2014 after having played in , with U19s,” the statement continued.

“A highly-appreciated teammate, Seydou Sy had started with the reserve team and was notably part of the 2016-17 French Champion group.

“For his part, striker Moussa Sylla, a product of Monaco training, has 34 appearances in Red and White colours (4 goals, 1 assist), including six in the (1 goal).