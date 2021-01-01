Six Africans confirm Women's Champions League Round of 16 foes

The Round of 16 draw for Europe's elite women's club competition was done on Tuesday and some of the African stars are in the mix

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala will lead Barcelona's attacking line when they slug it out with Fortuna Hjorring in a Uefa Women's Champions League Round of 16 tie, following Tuesday's draw.

The draw ceremony was held in Nyon, and saw Oshoala and the Spanish champions drawn against the Danish giants, who are on the stage as one of the previous finalists in the competition.

Following their maiden final appearance in 2019, the Nigeria striker will be anxious to help her Iberdrola outfit reach the second final in three straight outings but must edge past the Danish side.

Also, Nigeria's Rasheedat Ajibade and Cameroon's Ajara Nchout will be aiming to reach the quarter-final with former Spanish champions Atletico Madrid against English winners Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Zambia internationals Prisca Chilufya and Racheal Kundananji will aim to steer BIIK Kazygurt to the next round when their Kazakhstani side battle German champions Bayern Munchen.

The Copper Queens stars will hope to help the Kazakhstani champions avoid a back-to-back crash at the hands of the Germans at this stage last season to reach the last eight for the first time.

Liberia's Abigail Kim will be in action when Italian giants Fiorentina squares up with English side Manchester City. Kim's side are eyeing their first ever spot in the quarter-final of the competition.

The Round of 16 first legs will be played on March 3-4 and the second legs on March10-11 across eight venues in Europe.