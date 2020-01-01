Singo: Only 30,000 fans will attend Yanga SC vs Simba SC Kariokoo derby

The government has clarified the number of fans who will be allowed to watch the derby owing to the Covid-19 pandemic

The Tanzanian government has confirmed only 30,000 tickets will be available for the derby pitting Young Africans (Yanga SC) against Simba SC at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The giants will be seeking to earn a passage to the semis of the domestic competition with Simba eyeing the trophy to complete the double while Yanga are keen to win the trophy and snatch a ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup.

It will be the third meeting between the two giants this season with the first round fixture ending 2-2 while Yanga turned on the screw in the second-round contest to win 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Bernard Morrison.

The government through the Director of Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports Yusuph Singo have now revealed only 30,000 fans will be allowed to attend the match as one of the precautionary measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Covid-19 is not completely eradicated in the country that is why we still need to take precautions hence 30,000 is a good number during this period,” Singo is quoted by Daily News.

“Those who will not have tickets should just remain at their homes and watch the game via television since we will not allow people to congregate outside the venue and we will have enough security personnel to facilitate that.”

The government has also increased ticket prices for the fans keen to watch the derby with VIP A, B, and C tickets going for 30,000/-, 25,000/- and 20,000/- respectively while those who will occupy ordinary seats will pay 10,000/-.

“We hope the Covid-19 pandemic will end soon and after that then normal attendance will be allowed,” Singo continued.

Meanwhile, the Football Federation (TFF) has revealed the officials who will be in charge of the third derby of the season.

The match commissioner will be Ally Katolila from Dar es Salaam, as well as Nadeem Aloyce, Ramadhan Kayoko, Frank Komba and Kassim Mpanga.

The other two officials are Abubakar Mturo and Abdallah Mwinyimkuu, who are from Mtwara and Singida, respectively. The Tanzania Mainland League champions eliminated holders Azam FC after claiming a 2-0 win in the quarter-final clash while Yanga beat Kagera Sugar 2-1.